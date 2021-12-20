Deputies | Home, outbuilding in Kanawha County burglarized
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A trail cam may have captured people carrying stolen items following a burglary, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office released two photos from the trail cam Monday following a burglary on November 15.
Deputies say a home and an outbuilding on Little Blue Creek Road were forcibly entered and items were stolen.
A trail cam captured people leaving the area carrying stolen items, possibly taking them to a nearby vehicle, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 304.357.0169 or email tips@Kanawhasheriff.us.
