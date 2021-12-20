EMS staff shortage impacts county

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In the case an unexpected medical emergency comes around, people like Tolby Markham, who lives in Jackson County, Ohio, expect an ambulance to arrive within minutes of making the call to 911.

“They should be here within no more than ten minutes,” Markham said.

However, Jackson County EMS Director Chris Johnson says with a low staff of EMS workers, it’s typical for that wait time to tack on several minutes.

Four ambulances are normally on the road throughout the week-- but Johnson says sometimes not enough EMS workers are available to pick up shifts, so the county is forced to drop down to three ambulances for about 16 to 24 hours per week.

These ambulances are responsible for serving Jackson’s population of about 30,000 residents.

“If there is not a squad in our coverage area, we first respond and do basic life support, first aid measures with the patient where we could typically wait 15 to 20 minutes. Sometimes now we’re waiting 15 to 45 minutes,” Wellston Fire Chief Ryan Pelletier said.

Pelletier says the Wellston Fire Department struggles with low staffing, as well, saying the added minutes of waiting on EMS to arrive could potentially hinder him from responding to a fire call.

“We’re on the line of making a mistake that I’m worried about. So, if these long delayed responses from EMS this is going to happen, we are going to have a situation where we’re with a patient and we’re going to get another call,” Pelletier said. “I know that’s going to happen, and that’s what I’m concerned about.”

The Wellston Fire Chief and Jackson EMS Director says the main reason why the county’s EMS, firefighters, and even law enforcement are short staffed is because Jackson County has to compete with other areas in Ohio that offer more money. In addition, they say they’re not seeing nearly as many people interested in these jobs compared with several years ago.

Anyone interested in becoming an EMS worker or firefighter in Jackson County is encouraged to reach out for information.

The website for Jackson County EMS can be found here. Their phone number is 740-288-7120

The website for the Wellston Fire Department can be found here. Their phone number is 740-384-2128

