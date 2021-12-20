‘Everyday Wealth’ podcast to help with financial goals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With the new years comes resolutions, and that includes focusing on your financial goals.

A dynamic new radio show and podcast called ‘Everyday Wealth’ is here to help.

It’s premiering January 1st, co-hosted by two of the top journalists in the nation, who are teaming up with Edelman Financial Engines, to help people in all stages of their wealth planning journey.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.