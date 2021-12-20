Gov. Beshear reports 76 Kentuckians killed in western Ky. tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a briefing on the state’s response to tornado damage and the latest information on COVID-19.

The governor said the tornado death toll has been adjusted to 76. One additional employee at the candle factory in Mayfield has died. The person made it out, but died from their injuries. That makes nine deaths from the factory.

There are no active search and rescue operations as everyone has been accounted for after the tornadoes. Beshear said 904 people are being housed in state parks or hotels.

Over 500 National Guard members are on the ground. The number of troops deployed will slowly be brought down in some areas in the days ahead.

Cell phone service is about 98% restored and electricity is making progress every day. The governor said than 10,000 insurance claims have been filed and 7,700 FEMA claims.

Governor Beshear says the cost of the damage is in the billions, and at least 25,000 Kentuckians have been impacted by the storms.

The state is working with city and county leaders on debris removal in these hard-hit communities. More details will come next week.

The governor also gave a COVID-19 update. There are 1,215 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 32 new deaths, including a 29-year-old.

As of Monday, 1,206 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 325 are in the ICU, and 176 are on ventilators. The state is seeing a 9.20% positivity rate.

How to apply for FEMA disaster aid. Officials are also canvassing neighborhoods to meet with families. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/NecyoT0gw3 — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) December 20, 2021

