Holiday meal prep

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you are hosting a Christmas dinner this year, food shortages at the grocery store add to the already high amounts of stress and time it takes to prepare your meals.

Trained Chef, Sarah Crawford, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share how to leverage meal planning apps that not only provide holiday-themed recipes, but give you a way to confirm ingredients to your recipes are available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.