Home for the Holidays with Huntington Symphony Orchestra

Come “Home for the Holidays” with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on December 20th.

The program includes spectacular performances of favorite holiday songs from the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, carols featuring the newly formed Huntington Symphony Orchestra Chorus, (starring singers Carline Waugh and Ryan Hardiman), plus, beautiful excerpts from “The Nutcracker” featuring dancers from the Huntington Dance Theatre, Academy of Arts at January’s, Ashland Youth Ballet, and The Art Center School of Dance.

There will be a special appearance from Santa.

Tickets available now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/huntington-symphony-orchestra-tickets-199297322657

