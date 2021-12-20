Judge grants preliminary injunction in legal showdown over WV charter schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- In a virtual hearing Monday, a judge granted a preliminary injunction following a lawsuit filed by parents to stop charter schools from moving forward in the State of West Virginia without a vote from the public.

“I am granting the motion of the petitioners for a preliminary injunction,” Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey said Monday. “I want to confirm that this ruling is not about whether our legislature has the authority to enact legislation providing for charter schools. That is not what this is about. This is an enactment that is contrary to the constitution of this state and the petitioners have a right to seek redress of legislation that is contrary to the constitution.”

The parents who filed the motion are also educators. The suit was filed in October against the West Virginia Senate, House of Delegates and Gov. Jim Justice.

The petitioners believe taxpayers and voters should have the ability to weigh in on any charter school created in their county.

Joshua Weishart, who is representing the plaintiffs, asked Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey to pump the breaks after the professional charter school board approved the creation of five West Virginia charter schools.

Sean Whelan, the lawyer representing the defendants, said the PCSB should be included in this lawsuit and asked for a dismissal.

A WVU College of Law Professor was brought in to help interpret the language of the constitution which says “no independent free school district, or organization shall hereafter be created, except with the consent of the school district or districts out of which the same is to be created, expressed by a majority of the voters voting on the question.”

