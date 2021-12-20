Advertisement

KSP investigates fatal crash in Pike County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Dec. 20, 2021
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed along US 119 in the Goody community of Pike County, Kentucky State Police confirms Monday.

According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on US 119 when Arthur Looney, 86, of Goody, was attempting to cross the roadway and was hit by the vehicle.

The accident happened December 17 just after 6 p.m.

Looney was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Jason Merlo.

