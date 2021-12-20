Advertisement

Man dies following single vehicle crash

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WILLIAMSON(WSAZ) - A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident December 19 in South Williamson, Ky.

Windel Rife, 48, of Belfry, was operating a 2004 Cadillac CTS passenger car on State Highway 292, when Windel lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail and continued over a steep embankment, officials say.

Rife was pronounced dead on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a head-on collision in Meigs County on Saturday.
One dead in head-on collision
The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of 8th Avenue...
Police investigating shooting in Huntington
One person was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff investigates fatal accident
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
Police chase ends in crash, arrest of man
Police chase ends in crash, arrest of man

Latest News

A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 119 in South Williamson, Kentucky State Police...
KSP investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian
Malibu Jacks opens its doors on limited basis
Malibu Jacks opens its doors on limited basis
Judge grants preliminary injunction in legal showdown over WV charter schools
Family loses home in fire
Family loses home in fire