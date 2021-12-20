Man dies following single vehicle crash

SOUTH WILLIAMSON(WSAZ) - A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident December 19 in South Williamson, Ky.

Windel Rife, 48, of Belfry, was operating a 2004 Cadillac CTS passenger car on State Highway 292, when Windel lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail and continued over a steep embankment, officials say.

Rife was pronounced dead on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

