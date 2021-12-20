Advertisement

New business opening in Huntington

(Pulp juice and smoothie bar)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business in Huntington will open its doors for the first time in the New Year.

The business called Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar will open on Tuesday, January 4.

According to a post on social media, Pulp will serve everything from smoothies to bowls and wraps.

The business will be located near Christopher’s Eats on Route 60.

Take a look at the menu here.

