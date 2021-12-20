New business opening in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business in Huntington will open its doors for the first time in the New Year.

The business called Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar will open on Tuesday, January 4.

According to a post on social media, Pulp will serve everything from smoothies to bowls and wraps.

The business will be located near Christopher’s Eats on Route 60.

Take a look at the menu here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.