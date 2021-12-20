Advertisement

Police chase ends in crash, arrest of man

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. - A police chase has ended in a crash and an arrest.

According to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over Larry George Hamrick, 45, of Charleston, because of a defective muffler.

Deputies said Hamrick sped away and during the chase, nearly hit another cruiser head-on.

They said his vehicle destroyed two parking lot gates at CAMC Memorial.

Deputies said Hamrick went the wrong way on I-77 then went the wrong way over the 36th Street Bridge and eventually crashed on MacCorkle Avenue in Marmet.

Deputies said Hamrick admitted to snorting meth a couple of hours before the chase.

His driver’s license was already suspended in-part for 45 unpaid citations.

Hamrick is in the South Central Regional Jail.

