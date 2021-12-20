Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office investigating Kanawha County break-in

Little Blue Creek Road
Little Blue Creek Road(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for people suspected of robbing a vacant home and shed in Clendenin.

“There was a break into the building and to an outbuilding, a lock cut off of it. The house itself was forcibly entered; a lot of things were taken,” Kanawha County Sheriff Sgt. Brian Humphreys said.

The initial break-in was in mid-November, but Monday morning, pictures were released showing two people caught on video.

The pictures are from a trail camera and police are now asking for help identifying the people.

“We want to find out if anybody knows who those people are, help us develop another lead and maybe get us closer to those who committed the crime,” Humphreys said.

While Humphreys wouldn’t share what items were stolen, he did say nothing dangerous was taken.

They’re hoping to to learn the identities of the people in the photos with the help of the public, but they believe more people may be involved.

“Deputies have been working that. We didn’t advertise that right away because they had some initial leads but since then they found trail cam footage seeing some suspects carrying items leaving the area,” Humphreys said.

