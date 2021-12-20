Staying safe during holidays as Omicron spreads

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- In just a matter of six days, all three states in our region – announcing the Omicron variant has been detected.

“With the delta variant being very high and Omicron spreading fast in Ohio, now is clearly the time for us to exercise caution,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday.

This, as we’re now days away from the Christmas holiday, with families expected to get together.

“We want people to enjoy their time with their families, and the most important thing that I can say is if you’re sick, please don’t go around them,” said Debbie Fisher with the Lawrence County Health Department. “You don’t want to risk giving COVID or anything else to family members.”

While there were rules on gatherings at this time last year, it isn’t the case this time around, even though state leaders are worried about the virus’ spread.

“This is one of the most transmissible viruses,” said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday. “If we don’t make the decision to put back on that mask in these situations, it’s gonna disrupt everything we have worked so hard to get back up and going.”

The Lawrence County, Ohio Health Department says just because there aren’t rules on gatherings this year doesn’t mean you should let down your guard, especially since some symptoms these different strains have can be deceiving and vary from person to person.

“Not only is COVID going on, but flu is also spreading,” Fisher said. “Don’t take a risk on spreading a disease to your family members.”

The health department suggests if you’re going to gather with family to wear a mask if you’re not actively eating, maintaining social distance with others, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated/getting the booster shot if you haven’t yet.

“The Pfizer study tells us good stuff, that [the booster] gives you a 25 fold increase in fighting of this virus and everything,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday. “I don’t know how much more information you’re going to have to have, but you’ve got to get that booster shot.”

Vaccine clinics are still being held this week ahead of the holiday across the region.

The Lawrence County Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics at their offices in Ironton on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Cabell County Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics at their vaccine center at the Huntington Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

