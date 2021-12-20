Advertisement

Three inmates overdose at regional jail

Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after overdosing on unknown drugs.(WSAZ/Kelsley Souto)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital after overdosing on unknown drugs, West Virginia State Police say.

The incident happened Saturday evening.

No charges have been filed as of Monday.

Investigators are working to find out how the drugs got into the jail.

