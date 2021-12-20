Two police officers create safety app

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every moment matters in an emergency, and first responders need accurate and detailed information quickly in order to provide the best care and reach family immediately.

“It’s scary,” said Mike Mullins. “To make sure that we get them cared for properly and plus being able to let their loved ones know, ‘hey, your loved one is in trouble, here’s where you’re going to be headed.’”

Mullins and his coworker TJ Dillon, both officers with the Hurricane Police Department, experienced tragedy firsthand in their line of work. Matters were only complicated when they had to wait hours to get ahold of next of kin in a fatal crash, or leave notes to business owners about a break-in.

“We worry about being able to get the information,” Mullins said. “What we would want to know if it was our loved one.”

At the scene of a crash, officers and dispatchers can run a license plate but can only see an address and not a phone number. Unfortunately, oftentimes those details aren’t always kept up to date.

They noticed a gap in information. First responders weren’t able to track down medical history of a patient or a victim or notify next-of-kin. So, they took their concerns and got help from a local app developer to create Patrol Safety.

The online tool allows residents and business owners to sign-up, provide as much or as little information as you’d like. You will then be assigned a unique QR code.

Only vetted and verified first responders will be able to scan the code and instantly find out who your relatives or immediate family are. They can also see a list of medications which can help EMS personnel who might be caring for you in a medical emergency.

“It can be hazardous material in a business,” Dillon said. “That they want first responders to know, if there’s a fire in there, if there’s unsafe material that they may deal with on a daily basis, the fire department may need to know that information.”

Local business owners say they get alerts via text and email, each time an officer performs a safety check.

“Like backdoor was unlocked,” said Greg Allen. “Then I’ll know and maybe they’ll even see backdoor was unlocked and say, we locked it.”

This also helps residents who are on vacation, get real-time notifications if something comes up. You can add important details like if someone in the home is mobility impaired, where any pets or animals are kept, and things first responders should be aware of in an emergency.

“That’s really our ultimate goal,” Mullins said. “To get a notification that the app was used to save somebody.”

The app took two years to develop, requiring a lot of trial and error and input from various agencies. They’re also working with 911 centers so that first responders won’t need a smartphone, they can use the number to contact dispatchers via radio and get the necessary information.

“It’s great for new drivers,” Mullins said. “Parents can be contacted in a moment’s notice.”

It’s also helpful for children with elderly or aging parents who are vulnerable or who live alone.

Now, the technology is being utilized in Kanawha and Putnam counties, but they’re looking to expand into Cabell and eventually cover the entire state and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.