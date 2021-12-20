Woman, children escape house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman and several children managed to make it out of a home safely Monday after flames were spotted.

The fire was reported at 800 Greendale Drive on Charleston’s west side.

Fire crews are working to determine a cause.

That portion of Greendale Drive is closed at this time.

