Woman, children escape house fire

Emergency crews respond to a house fire along Greendale Drive.
Emergency crews respond to a house fire along Greendale Drive.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman and several children managed to make it out of a home safely Monday after flames were spotted.

The fire was reported at 800 Greendale Drive on Charleston’s west side.

Fire crews are working to determine a cause.

That portion of Greendale Drive is closed at this time.

