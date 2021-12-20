Woman, children escape house fire
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman and several children managed to make it out of a home safely Monday after flames were spotted.
The fire was reported at 800 Greendale Drive on Charleston’s west side.
Fire crews are working to determine a cause.
That portion of Greendale Drive is closed at this time.
