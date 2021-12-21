5th Street Bridge in Huntington reopens

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 5th Street Bridge in Huntington is back open to traffic.

It reopened just before 6:30 Tuesday morning.

It was closed Monday night at 10 for an ongoing replacement project.

The project at the 5th Street bridge won’t be completed until sometime in August.

The 20th Street underpass will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Crews are replacing piping and valves and will also install a rebuilt pump.

