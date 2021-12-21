BWC Trucking collecting toys for kids in Mayfield, Ky.

HANGING ROCK, Ohio (WSAZ) -- More than five hours away from the wreckage tornadoes left in Mayfield, Kentucky, toys are piling up in Hanging Rock, Ohio to make sure no child in Mayfield goes without a toy this Christmas.

“These kids, along with their parents, have lost everything,” said Tim Delawder, who works on outside sales at BWC Trucking in Hanging Rock. “These kids are not going to have a Christmas without the help of the community.”

BWC Trucking is asking folks to bring new toys to their offices on State Route 650 in Hanging Rock through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Toys can also be taken to the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It’s located at 126 Township Road 161 in South Point.

Donations are coming in, but BWC employees say they want to make sure they fill the truck they’re sending down to Mayfield.

Tim Delawder will be driving that truck on Thursday. He says he plans on leaving around 1 or 2 a.m. Thursday to get there by the time the sun rises.

“Yes, I am giving up time with my family, but I also want to do something for the kids in Mayfield, as does everyone else here at BWC,” Delawder told WSAZ.

It’s not the first time BWC is getting involved in helping neighbors from a different state, and Delawder says it certainly won’t be the last.

“When the hurricane hit in Houston, we shipped five tractor-trailer loads of supplies to Houston, and if people keep bringing stuff in, we’ll take another load to Mayfield,” Delawder said. “I’ll take as many loads as I can.”

Delawder says people are donating items from bicycles, to dolls, to basketballs and everything in between.

