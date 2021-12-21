Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 additional deaths, 820 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 21, 2021, there are currently 8,598 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,211 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 68-year old male from Morgan County, an 80-year old female from Grant County, a 63-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Grant County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 65-year old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 59-year old male from Marion County, a 52-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 73-year old female from Randolph County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 18 are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Six counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
10,690 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

West Virginia health officials also confirm there are reported case of the omicron variant in the Mountain State.

According to the WV DHHR, 615 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 209 have been admitted to the ICU and 116 are on ventilators.

302,582 West Virginia’s have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after December 7, 2021 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (76), Berkeley (1,261), Boone (92), Braxton (69), Brooke (80), Cabell (327), Calhoun (36), Clay (68), Doddridge (38), Fayette (345), Gilmer (38), Grant (64), Greenbrier (179), Hampshire (70), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (319), Jackson (79), Jefferson (493), Kanawha (563), Lewis (56), Lincoln (82), Logan (136), Marion (217), Marshall (88), Mason (107), McDowell (104), Mercer (431), Mineral (106), Mingo (92), Monongalia (238), Monroe (128), Morgan (166), Nicholas (201), Ohio (207), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (19), Preston (87), Putnam (244), Raleigh (473), Randolph (87), Ritchie (34), Roane (69), Summers (58), Taylor (77), Tucker (10), Tyler (11), Upshur (84), Wayne (150), Webster (28), Wetzel (33), Wirt (13), Wood (254), Wyoming (83). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

