Advertisement

Crash closes I-64 West

Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday evening near the Kanawha Turnpike exit due to a...
Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday evening near the Kanawha Turnpike exit due to a multiple-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday evening in South Charleston near the Kanawha Turnpike exit due to a multiple-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident, which was reported around 5:20 p.m., involves as many as six to seven vehicles, dispatchers say.

There is no word on possible injuries or information about when the lanes could reopen.

Crews from the South Charleston police and fire departments are on the scene, and EMS crews were enroute, according to dispatchers.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Investigators say this pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, is suspected to have been...
Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Police chase ends with crash, man's arrest
Police chase ends with crash, man’s arrest
Two men were arrested after drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Paintsville, Kentucky.
2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop
One person dead after a head-on collision in Meigs County on Saturday.
One dead in head-on collision

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin decision could cost W.Va. families hundreds per month
BWC Trucking collecting toys for kids in Mayfield, Ky.
BWC Trucking collecting toys for kids in Mayfield, Ky.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 21. (TSA photo)
Loaded handgun detected during security screening at Yeager Airport
Fire
Fire in Rowan County leaves one dead