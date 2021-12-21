Crash closes I-64 West

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Tuesday evening in South Charleston near the Kanawha Turnpike exit due to a multiple-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident, which was reported around 5:20 p.m., involves as many as six to seven vehicles, dispatchers say.

There is no word on possible injuries or information about when the lanes could reopen.

Crews from the South Charleston police and fire departments are on the scene, and EMS crews were enroute, according to dispatchers.

