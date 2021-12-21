Crash closes part of Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed headed south Monday night after a crash near the Davis Creek exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 9:10 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Crews from Charleston Police, Fire and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.

