Advertisement

Crash closes part of Corridor G

Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed headed south Monday night after a crash near the Davis Creek...
Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed headed south Monday night after a crash near the Davis Creek exit in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed headed south Monday night after a crash near the Davis Creek exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 9:10 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Crews from Charleston Police, Fire and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.

We also have a crew headed that way. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a head-on collision in Meigs County on Saturday.
One dead in head-on collision
The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of 8th Avenue...
Police investigating shooting in Huntington
One person was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff investigates fatal accident
Police chase ends with crash, man's arrest
Police chase ends with crash, man’s arrest
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Latest News

The chief says their previous K9, Goose, retired due to medical issues.
Ironton Police Department asking for donations to get new K9
Investigators say this Ford F-150 pickup truck is suspected in the incident.
Man dies after hit-and-run; investigators looking for pickup truck
An ambulance sits in a bay ready to respond to an emergency.
WSAZ Investigates | Magoffin County reviews options for new ambulance service
The West Virginia Hospital Association outlined a grim outlook for the health care system...
W.Va. Hospital Association outlines grim holiday outlook due to COVID