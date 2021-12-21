Advertisement

Dog rescued after being left in crate in freezing weather

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASKOV, MN (WCCO) - Rosabella, a dog up for adoption in Minnesota, is being called a Christmas miracle.

“The dogs that we predominantly foster are usually medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, you name it, it’s been through our house,” Breanna Jensen said.

Jensen is fostering Rosabella and said she has never had a case like hers.

“If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” she said.

Rosabella was rescued earlier this month when she was found locked in a metal crate. The temperature had dipped to 4 degrees that day.

“She was discarded like garbage. She was surrounded by garbage bags,” Jensen said. “Obviously, she was emaciated and dehydrated and just on her last leg, honestly.”

When Ruff Rescue took Rosabella in and posted a picture of her on their website, Jensen jumped at the opportunity to foster the dog.

They have Rosabella on a special diet and on the road to recovery.

In the two weeks since she has been found, Rosabella has gained 10 pounds.

She has splayed feet from living in a crate, but otherwise, her personality and her perky ears are back.

“She’s playful and she’s fun. She likes to run around the yard. She’s getting along really well with our other dogs. She is just the sweetest little girl in the whole world,” Jensen said. “Our little Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say this pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, is suspected to have been...
Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Police chase ends with crash, man's arrest
Police chase ends with crash, man’s arrest
One person dead after a head-on collision in Meigs County on Saturday.
One dead in head-on collision
Two men were arrested after drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Paintsville, Kentucky.
2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop

Latest News

No injuries in Huntington vehicle fire
No injuries in Huntington vehicle fire
5th St. bridge reopens
5th St. bridge reopens
No injuries in Huntington vehicle fire
NHL pauses season over COVID surge
5th Street Bridge in Huntington reopens
5th Street Bridge in Huntington reopens
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron