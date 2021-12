HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters kept a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby home.

The fire was called into Cabell County 911 at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday.

The exterior of a home on Davis Street was exposed to the fire.

Firefighters told WSAZ no one was injured.

There’s no word on what caused the vehicle fire.

