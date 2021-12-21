Advertisement

Former school counselor pleads not guilty to federal child pornography charge

Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child pornography, according to federal court documents.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former school counselor accused of possessing child pornography pleaded not guilty Monday during his arraignment in federal court.

Todd Christopher Roatsey, who’s in his early 40s, appeared before U.S. District Judge Dwane Tinsley. The court hearing was in connection with a superseding indictment returned earlier this month by a federal grand jury.

Roatsey was arrested in early November after investigators said a forensic review of a hard drive removed from a laptop at the home revealed 26 images and seven videos of child pornography.

In addition, a search of a media card removed from Roatsey’s phone located several conversations from a messaging app with girls in the age range of late elementary school through middle school.

In 2016, Roatsey was named Elementary School Counselor of the Year by the West Virginia School Counselor Association and was honored at the White House. At the time, Roatsey was a developmental school guidance counselor at Pinch Elementary.

Following his arraignment Monday, Roatsey was turned over to the custody of a U.S. Marshal.

For previous coverage >>>>

