Good travel weather week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the week leading up to Christmas and weather-wise it could not be much quieter here locally. There is a southeast USA developing rain storm to contend with vacation destinations like Myrtle Beach, Nags Head, Charleston SC and Jacksonville Florida among others facing a wind-swept chilly rain on Tuesday.

Locally skies will turn more hazy or milky in the sun department on Tuesday as high clouds from the southern storm pass overhead. Winter officially arrives at 10:59 in the morning and by day’s end highs will rise into the upper 40s. Late Tuesday night snow flurries will develop across the high country with a dusting likely at ski lodge level in the Appy mountains.

Wednesday a fresh chilly air mass will arrive from the north for a day and a half before a new mild almost springy air flow develops late week when highs will aim for the 50s if not 60 by Friday.

Christmas eve into Christmas morning a few rain showers are expected with temperature in the 40s and 50s even in the mountains.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.