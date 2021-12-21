Advertisement

Gov. Justice to use CARES funding to help alleviate nursing shortage

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic virtually Tuesday.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he will be using $48 million in CARES Act funding to help alleviate staffing shortages at the state’s hospitals.

“We know we have an incredible shortage of nurses in West Virginia.”

According to Gov. Justice, three of the state’s institutions will be a part of an ‘aggressive’ new program to recruit and train more qualified nurses in the State of West Virginia.

The three institutions announced Tuesday were: Concord College, Glenville State and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College.

Gov. Justice said Tuesday during a virtual press conference, 1,700 nurses chose not to renew their license in 2021. The governor stated that 68 percent of that 1,700 listed ‘tired’ as their reason for not renewing.

Gov. Justice went on to read the following statement from the West Virginia Hospital Association:

“Projections show that for the 2021 holiday season, we will approach the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began. The vast majority of the patients in the ICU units or those who are on ventilators are unvaccinated and the national shortage of our antibodies has greatly restricted access to effective treatment options. We are seeing a high number of patients with other medical conditions requiring hospital care: such as - the flu, heart disease, cancer and trauma. This combination has strained the health care system and now after nearly two years, the system is nearing a breaking point.”

Through this investment, officials say they will be able to implement and expand key nursing education programs, including fully funding the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program and developing a nursing faculty loan repayment program.

The expansions of both LPN and RN programs were highlighted Tuesday during the virtual press conference.

Glenville State College announced a joint program with Marshall University. Concord College announced the beginning of a new program and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College officials said they will be expanding existing nursing programs.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Investigators say this pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, is suspected to have been...
Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Police chase ends with crash, man's arrest
Police chase ends with crash, man’s arrest
One person dead after a head-on collision in Meigs County on Saturday.
One dead in head-on collision
Two men were arrested after drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Paintsville, Kentucky.
2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop

Latest News

BWC Trucking is asking folks to bring new toys to their offices on State Route 650 through...
BWC Trucking collecting toys for kids in Mayfield, Ky.
Taylor Eaton's new puppy
Taylor Eaton’s new puppy
2021 Google trends
2021 Google search trends
Magical Christmas Makeover Giveaway with Timeless Reflections
Magical Christmas Makeover Giveaway with Timeless Reflections