Gov. Justice to use CARES funding to help alleviate nursing shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he will be using $48 million in CARES Act funding to help alleviate staffing shortages at the state’s hospitals.

“We know we have an incredible shortage of nurses in West Virginia.”

According to Gov. Justice, three of the state’s institutions will be a part of an ‘aggressive’ new program to recruit and train more qualified nurses in the State of West Virginia.

The three institutions announced Tuesday were: Concord College, Glenville State and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College.

Gov. Justice said Tuesday during a virtual press conference, 1,700 nurses chose not to renew their license in 2021. The governor stated that 68 percent of that 1,700 listed ‘tired’ as their reason for not renewing.

Gov. Justice went on to read the following statement from the West Virginia Hospital Association:

“Projections show that for the 2021 holiday season, we will approach the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began. The vast majority of the patients in the ICU units or those who are on ventilators are unvaccinated and the national shortage of our antibodies has greatly restricted access to effective treatment options. We are seeing a high number of patients with other medical conditions requiring hospital care: such as - the flu, heart disease, cancer and trauma. This combination has strained the health care system and now after nearly two years, the system is nearing a breaking point.”

Through this investment, officials say they will be able to implement and expand key nursing education programs, including fully funding the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program and developing a nursing faculty loan repayment program.

The expansions of both LPN and RN programs were highlighted Tuesday during the virtual press conference.

Glenville State College announced a joint program with Marshall University. Concord College announced the beginning of a new program and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College officials said they will be expanding existing nursing programs.

