Ironton Police Department asking for donations to get new K-9

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Police Department is trying to fill a key position.

Their K-9, Goose, who’d been helping fight crime there since 2016, recently retired due to medical issues.

“He had hip dysplasia and other health issues,” Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said. “The vet recommended we retire him. He’d been on the road six years and did an excellent job.”

Chief Wagner says they’re trying to find Goose’s replacement, and it’ll come with a $15,000 price tag.

“It’s not like you call and order them and they just come up,” she said. “They’ve got to be trained to handle that K-9. They’re invaluable to us. They save countless man hours, help with locating stuff that would take us hours to do if we had to do it by hand.”

The chief says they applied for grants months ago but haven’t gotten word yet whether those will pan out.

“Grants take time, and right now we’re in desperate need,” Wagner said. “We’re trying to get a K-9 on the road as soon as possible.”

They’re asking for donations to help purchase Goose’s replacement.

Anyone interested in making a donation can call 740-532-2338 for more information.

Until Goose’s replacement is found, Wagner says the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department K-9 has been helping out the IPD when needed.

Chief Wagner says Goose is still living with his same handler, Capt. Brian Pauley, and his family.

