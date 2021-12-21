Loaded handgun detected during security screening at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Putnam County is facing a federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.

TSA stopped the passenger from carrying the loaded 9mm handgun onto his flight at Yeager Airport Tuesday.

The gun was loaded with 10 bullets, according to the Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Transportation Security Administration.

Once TSA officers discovered the handgun, they immediately notified the police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm.

The man from Scott Depot is facing a civil penalty. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. (Yeager Airport)

