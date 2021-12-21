Advertisement

Man charged after hit-and-run death

According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence involving death, and failure to render aid resulting in death.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged following a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Nathan Williams.

The hit-and-run happened in North Matewan along Route 65 at about 7:30 Monday evening.

Investigators say this Ford F-150 pickup truck is suspected in the incident.
Investigators say this Ford F-150 pickup truck is suspected in the incident.(WSAZ with permission)

According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, driving under the influence involving death, and failure to render aid resulting in death.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say this pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, is suspected to have been...
Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Police chase ends with crash, man's arrest
Police chase ends with crash, man’s arrest
One person dead after a head-on collision in Meigs County on Saturday.
One dead in head-on collision
Two men were arrested after drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Paintsville, Kentucky.
2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop

Latest News

No injuries in Huntington vehicle fire
No injuries in Huntington vehicle fire
5th St. bridge reopens
5th St. bridge reopens
No injuries in Huntington vehicle fire
NHL pauses season over COVID surge
5th Street Bridge in Huntington reopens
5th Street Bridge in Huntington reopens