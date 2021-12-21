Advertisement

Man dies after hit-and-run; investigators looking for pickup truck

Investigators say this Ford F-150 pickup truck is suspected in the incident.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MATEWAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died after deputies say he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident Monday night.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened just before 7:40 p.m. on state Route 65.

Deputies say they’re still looking for the vehicle, a red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The accident remains under investigation.

