Man dies after hit-and-run; investigators looking for pickup truck

MATEWAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died after deputies say he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident Monday night.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened just before 7:40 p.m. on state Route 65.

Deputies say they’re still looking for the vehicle, a red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The accident remains under investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.