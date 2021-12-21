Man dies after hit-and-run; investigators looking for pickup truck
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MATEWAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died after deputies say he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident Monday night.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened just before 7:40 p.m. on state Route 65.
Deputies say they’re still looking for the vehicle, a red Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The accident remains under investigation.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.