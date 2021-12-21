Advertisement

School board approves 2022-2023 school calendar

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the 2022-2023 school year calendar during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

“It lets our parents (and) our school employees know exactly, well in advance, so they can better plan,” Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson said. “Specifically, it really helps in the summer, that lets everyone look how long is the summer prep, when are summer programs going to start and end.”

Hudson said this is earlier than they typically decide on a calendar but the board wanted to ensure a smooth summer transition and give plenty of notice to families and employees.

“I think (doing it this way each year is) a good goal that we would have each and every year,” Hudson said. “This year, tackling a little bit earlier, I think we saw we could potentially do it that way, and if it helps our families and employees, we most definitely want to do it.”

The upcoming school year will begin on Aug. 24, 2022,m and wrap up on June 9, 2023. Students and staff will have one week for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring breaks.

Putnam County School Board of Education voted on the 2022-2023 school calendar Monday night.
Putnam County School Board of Education voted on the 2022-2023 school calendar Monday night.(WSAZ)

The calendar now goes to the State Board of Education for a final approval.

