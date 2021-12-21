W.Va. Hospital Association says hospitals are at a breaking point

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Hospital Association said hospitals in the state are stretched thin and overloaded with staffing issues, supply chain issues, and rising patient numbers.

Association President Jim Kaufman said hospitals are not only overloaded from COVID-19, they are at a breaking point. He fears patients will not get timely care as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.

“I think one of the biggest differences from earlier in the pandemic is our frontline workers, our nurses, doctors, technicians, cafeteria workers, every one at the hospital have been at this for two years. They are mentally physically and emotionally exhausted,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman does not expect hospitalizations to go down in the coming weeks.

“Not only are you seeing this influx in patients, you are seeing fewer staff because they are simply burned out, and that is why this is different this year (than) even six months ago,” Kaufman said.

Getting vaccinated significantly alleviates severe COVID-19 symptoms according to Kaufman, and he said this frees resources inside hospitals.

“Clearly the data in West Virginia shows that 90 percent of the patients that are in our ICUs for COVID are unvaccinated,” Kaufman said.

Partially due to staff shortages, patients may wait for a long time possibly getting care from the hallway or waiting room.

“If there is full capacity at the hospital, the ambulance may sit in the ambulance longer while that ambulance is sitting at the hospital waiting to offload that patient. That means there are less resources in the community,” Kaufman said.

If an emergency room is needed, Kaufman said to call but it not he said to find other ways like primary care, urgent care clinics and telehealth.

Hospitals defer patients for another reason too: Kaufman said blood supply is dangerously low. He said the American Red Cross is seeing the largest blood shortage in more than a decade. Kaufman urges people to donate.

“This is really the community coming together to make sure the hospitals can serve their community,” Kaufman said.

