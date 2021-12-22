90 body cameras coming to city police department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department will be getting 90 extra body cameras due to a grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice.

According to a release from the city, “these additional cameras will assure that each officer working in uniform who has contact with the community has one.”

“I am grateful for the federal assistance we are receiving which will supplement previously approved funds to outfit every Charleston Police Officer with the latest body worn cameras,” CPD Chief Tyke Hunt said in the release. “The new cameras will have a longer battery life and the ability to change the battery mid-shift if needed.”

City officials say the primary goal is “to increase transparency for the department by continuing to build trust with the citizens of Charleston.” They say video can be used “as a teaching tool” to train officers.

“Chief Hunt and I have worked closely to secure the funding necessary to outfit each of our officers with the equipment they need in the field,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in the release. “These upgrades allow us to maintain safety and transparency for our officers and our community. We appreciate the help of our federal partners in securing these funds.”

In July 2021, Charleston City Council approved CPD’s grant application for the funding assistance.

The department is expected to get the new body cameras by this summer.

