Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The identity of a body found in the Kentucky River five years ago has been released.

Coroner Gary Ginn says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The remains are connected to a decades-old missing person case:

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says Martha’s remains were found inside a car in the river, near the Kentucky River Valley Ferry, back in October 2016, by the Lexington Fire Department’s dive team during a training dive.

According to the coroner, Martha is one of three people believed to have been killed in a crash into the river back in 1973.

We’re told Martha was traveling to Jessamine County for a family reunion with her sister, Flora Helmick, and John Keyton, who was driving.

Flora’s and John’s remains have still not been found/identified.

Martha’s remains will be returned home to Virginia where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The coroner credits modern technology, the resources of our fire and police departments, and the hard work of Lexington Fire Dept. Capt. Chris Warren for the positive identification of Martha.

