Boyd County crews return from assisting with tornado cleanup efforts

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Several crews from Boyd County spent nearly a week in western Kentucky assisting with cleanup from the deadly tornadoes.

“When you show up, you expect what you see in pictures, but the devastation is way worse,” said David Caldwell with the Boyd County Road Department.

Several groups were sent from emergency management, road and parks departments, and the Ashland Fire Department

“Every single person here wants to go help, and the bottom line is that’s the definition of Kentucky. From east to west, it doesn’t matter where you’re at. We’re all family, we’re all Kentucky strong, and that’s what we wanted to do,” said Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney.

Chaney said he spoke with Marshall County’s judge executive when he arrived, asking what they needed and tried to help from his experience dealing with the February ice storms.

“I said, what else do you need? We’ve got tri-axles and single axles and wood chippers and chainsaws. I said, ‘we just purchased all this stuff during the ice storm and we’ve got enough guys that I’m sure will be willing to come down and help all they can,’ ” Chaney said.

All the crews from Boyd County went to Marshall County. The road department assisted Marshall County’s road department to help clear debris from roads.

“You didn’t realize what you were going to,” Caldwell said. “Just basically what we done, took care of trees, which was a lot.”

The crews worked from sun up to sun down for five days, hauling away more than 80 loads of debris.

“Chipping, sawing, loading trucks, whatever we could do to help Marshall County Road Department. That’s what we were doing, helping them clear the path to get in and get out,” Chaney said.

Tim England, the Boyd County Emergency Management Director, was called out to be a part of the instant management team in Marshall County, working in the emergency operations center.

“This is not going to be weeks or months; this is going to be years for some of them, especially the ones that were hit the hardest,” England said.

He helped with logistics and resources, making sure crews on the ground had what they needed to get roads back open and utilities back, so people could get back to their homes.

“We were through that in February, not to the extent that they have there, but I know what that’s like and to have resources come in and say, ‘We’re here to help. What can we do to make it easier on you?’ That’s huge, so it was our chance to pay it forward,” England said.

McGuire’s Towing and Recovery also jumped in to help the road department. They hauled all the equipment there and back without a second thought.

“In the towing business you help people out when they’re in a time of need, whether it be a natural disaster or an accident or a vehicle breakdown, that’s just what we do,” said owner Sam McGuire. “In Boyd County, that’s what we do. We help each other. Counties helping counties.”

Chaney and England say they are ready to go back and help even more, if the call for help comes again.

