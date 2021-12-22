Changes recommended for Winchester Avenue in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Changes could be coming to Winchester Avenue in Ashland with the hope of bringing more people downtown.

Palmer Engineering has been working with the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and the Kentucky Transportation Department on a feasibility study for the project.

Tuesday night, the public had a chance to hear about recommended changes and weigh in at a forum held at the city building.

Those who performed the study are recommending a plan that would reduce Winchester from four lanes to two, add four roundabouts, and provide back-in angle parking.

Brandy Clark, the Visit Ashland executive director, says this would make downtown more pedestrian friendly. The goal is to create downtown revitilization and increase tourism.

“We’re very excited for this change to happen in downtown Ashland to make it more walkable for all our visitors, to bring people downtown to enjoy what we have to offer,” Clark said.

“Being a business owner, it’s very advantageous to have diagonal parking downtown,” Ashland commissioner Marty Gute said.

Joy Castle is a property owner downtown.

“I like the idea of cutting traffic down to one lane,” Castle said. “It just concerns me that we have a lot of pedestrians and an aging population that may have a hard time adjusting to this new situation.”

The project will still need to clear a number of hoops before it becomes reality. It’ll need to be approved by the Ashland City Commission and the state. At this point, there’s no timeline on when that could happen.

