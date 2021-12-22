City employees receive $500 bonuses

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is coming early to many Nitro city employees.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed to give all full-time employees a $500 COVID salary enhancement.

As the omicron variant spreads, city officials want to show their appreciation for the employees’ hard work. Payment will be given out starting Wednesday.

“Well, you know, the city of Nitro has fantastic employees,” Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “And not only does City Council recognize that, the citizens of Nitro recognize that. So, we’re very glad that we were able to give them a 500 dollar bonus this year.”

