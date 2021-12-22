Advertisement

County approves ambulance service contract

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – An end to long emergency wait times for an ambulance could soon be on its way to residents of Magoffin County.

On Tuesday evening, Fiscal Court officials approved a contract with Net Care Ambulance Service, which already provides service in Lawrence and Martin counties.

The plan is to staff four trucks – two for Basic Life Support (BLS) and the others for Advanced Life Support (ALS). The state minimum with a Certificate of Need is one BLS and ALS.

County officials say the new ambulance service could arrive in as early as 90 days, but it could take up to four to six months.

There will be no monthly costs to the county.

The county’s lack of ambulance service and having to rely on ambulances from surrounding counties resulted in two WSAZ special investigations. WSAZ dug through 911 logs from September through mid-December, and they show an ambulance wasn’t available within Magoffin County an additional 44 times.

