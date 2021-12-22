COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 1,149 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 22, 2021, there are currently 8,727 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,242 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Ohio County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, a 37-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 52-year old female from Mingo County, a 58-year old female from Summers County, a 60-year old female from Marion County, a 40-year old male from Doddridge County, an 86-year old male from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Jackson County, a 65-year old male from Marshall County, a 28-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Fayette County, a 40-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Morgan County, a 54-year old male from Nicholas County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 44-year old male from Barbour County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Hardy County, a 72-year old male from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Logan County, and a 73-year old male from Mineral County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 60-year old male from Wood County. This death occurred in October 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 16 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Six counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

10,805 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Wednesday, 605 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 208 have been admitted to the ICU and 114 are on ventilators.

303,571 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after December 7, 2021 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (82), Berkeley (1,299), Boone (97), Braxton (63), Brooke (88), Cabell (354), Calhoun (44), Clay (45), Doddridge (30), Fayette (351), Gilmer (43), Grant (60), Greenbrier (187), Hampshire (66), Hancock (120), Hardy (77), Harrison (314), Jackson (87), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (543), Lewis (62), Lincoln (91), Logan (148), Marion (218), Marshall (99), Mason (113), McDowell (106), Mercer (434), Mineral (93), Mingo (98), Monongalia (252), Monroe (117), Morgan (166), Nicholas (195), Ohio (230), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (102), Putnam (252), Raleigh (449), Randolph (103), Ritchie (38), Roane (64), Summers (56), Taylor (82), Tucker (11), Tyler (13), Upshur (81), Wayne (153), Webster (30), Wetzel (38), Wirt (15), Wood (234), Wyoming (93). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

