Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Interstate 64 West is backed up in Kanawha County after a multi-vehicle crash in South...
I-64 West reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Investigators say this pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, is suspected to have been...
Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody
According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Two men were arrested after drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Paintsville, Kentucky.
2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew