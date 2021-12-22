Advertisement

Homes of Hope | ‘I’m not used to getting help’

By Emily Bennett
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Each year, Big Sandy Superstore selects families for its “Homes of Hope” giveaway, giving them a house full of furniture.

This year, the store picked 25 families to fill their homes with new furniture, and WSAZ was there for one of the deliveries.

One of the recipients went to Mary Harless, who’s been trying to make ends meet after a challenging year.

“Trying to raise three kids, and work two jobs and still struggling, it’s not easy this time of year,” she said.

With Christmas approaching, she was already financially strapped, and then her washer and dryer stopped working and her oven door fell off.

“I had to rig it to keep it up so I could cook for the kids,” Harless said.

She felt like she couldn’t take another hit and didn’t know what she was going to do.

“It makes you feel like you’re not doing what you’re supposed to as a mother,” Harless said.

After a conversation about her situation with her child’s family resource coordinator, Julie Profitt decided to nominate her for the “Homes of Hope” giveaway.

“I just wanted to do something for her and her family this year something positive,” Profitt said.

She was selected, and the furniture was delivered Wednesday.

“I was bawling my eyes out like a little baby, but it was just because I’m not used to people doing things like that for me. I’m not used to getting help. I’m used to do everything on my own.”

The delivery included beds, a washer and dryer and a new stove.

“I don’t have to worry about the door falling off and the kids getting burnt, or the cat or the dog trying to jump in the oven while the door is off,” Harless said.

As she watched the items delivered to her doorstep, she said she sees the faces of people willing to help and take time for a person in need.

“I am loving Christmas. It has definitely turned my hatred away. It shows that it’s not all about what you can get but the people that are willing to help and the love and the kindness of people,” Harless said.

Big Sandy Superstore has given away furniture to 70 families in the last three years.

