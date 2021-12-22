Advertisement

Man wanted in pickup truck theft from car lot

Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car lot in Floyd County, Kentucky.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car lot.

The incident happened Monday morning at Affordable Automotive II in Harold, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say video surveillance shows a man breaking out the passenger side window of a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 extra cab long wheelbase truck.

The man got the truck started and then headed to U.S. 23 North.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call their local 911 center or use the sheriff’s department’s anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

