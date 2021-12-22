Advertisement

Marching band director honored after 10th consecutive state championship

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local high school marching band director who’s turned his program into a juggernaut was honored Tuesday night.

At the Barboursville village council meeting, which was held at Barboursville Middle School, Mayor Chris Tatum announced Dec. 21, 2021 was proclaimed “Timothy James Day.”

James has been the band director at Cabell Midland High School for 11 years.

This year he led the group to its 10th straight state championship.

“I’m just surely appreciative of the honor I received this evening,” James told WSAZ. “It’s probably one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my career, and I’m really thankful.”

The Cabell Midland jazz band performed at Tuesday night’s meeting before Mayor Tatum announced the surprise.

When asked what sets his student musicians apart, James said, “I just think we have our own unique style. We approach things probably differently. We take it very seriously, but we also have a lot of fun.”

The Marching Knights also captured the inaugural Governor’s Cup this fall.

James has won 153 grand championships, including eight this season.

