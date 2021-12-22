Advertisement

Postal carriers working hard to meet holiday needs

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Packages may get to your porch a little earlier in the day this holiday season. Postal workers in Charleston start delivering packages from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to get them all delivered faster.

Clinton Parsons is a postal carrier who helps make those deliveries. He walks up and down Venable Avenue for his route and said the season is busier than ever.

“About two years ago, it was probably averaging maybe between 20 and 30 parcels a day, and, especially with the pandemic, it’s increased maybe up to 50, 60,” Parsons said.

Parsons has been a carrier for nine years.

“You know, the package you are delivering, it could be a little stressful. But you know you are making a kid’s Christmas, you are making somebody’s holiday,” Parsons said.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service said their projections delivering upward of 950 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The spokesperson said delivering more packages this season is part of a 10-year, 40-billion-dollar plan to modernize the system and some of those investments have been implemented for this season.

“This year and last year, it has been completely different,” Parsons said. “Amazon has really made shopping a lot easier, and it’s really helped the Postal Service, too.”

The Postal Service said they have hired an extra 40,000 seasonal workers to help with the load. The Postal Service also added 112 new sorting machines and additional facilities to handle increased package volume this year.

