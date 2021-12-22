Advertisement

Standout Georgia high school quarterback died, parents say

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical...
According to WGCL, Robbie Roper, died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.(Roper Family)
By Mariya Murrow, Iyani Hughes and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – The parents of a high school football star in Georgia announced their son died Wednesday.

According to WGCL, Robbie Roper is believed to have died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.

“He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become,” his family wrote in a Tweet. “He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Sports Illustrated reported he had not committed to a school but had interest from several programs, including Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU and North Carolina.

“Robbie was an incredible young man and made a huge impact on his teammates, classmates and the community. #5 will never be forgotten,” Roswell High School athletics tweeted.

The standout quarterback finished the season with more than 3,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions, according to SI.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 64 West is backed up in Kanawha County after a multi-vehicle crash in South...
I-64 West reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Investigators say this pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, is suspected to have been...
Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody
According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Two men were arrested after drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Paintsville, Kentucky.
2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues,...
President Biden spending Christmas at the White House
New westbound entrance and exit ramps for the St. Albans exit of Interstate 64 are scheduled to...
WVDOH to open new St. Albans entrance and exit ramps on Thursday
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1