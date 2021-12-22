Advertisement

Driver crashes SUV into restaurant

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – The opening moments of business at a Chinese restaurant in Gallipolis turned into scary ones Wednesday morning when an SUV crashed into the front of the building.

According to our crew at the scene, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. with the first customer of the day.

The owner of China One Buffet, located along state Route 7, said they’d just started their day when they heard a loud crash. An employee ran to the front of the restaurant to see a vehicle had crashed through the glass at the entrance.

They say the driver, an elderly woman who’s a regular customer, said she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes. She was not hurt -- just shaken up.

Work is underway to replace the shattered glass. Despite the accident, business carried on pretty much as usual. Customers have continued to come in and dine throughout the day.

Earlier, the business had a sign out front asking customers to use the side door.

The owner says she’s just glad the driver is OK and nobody was hurt.

