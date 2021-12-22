Three accused drug suppliers for Boyd County charged

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Three significant sources of the drug supply in the Ashland and Body County area have been cut off by members of the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Since December 8, 2021, the task force has seized nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl/heroin, ¾ of a pound of crystal meth, close to an ounce of cocaine, $15,000 in cash, a handgun and other property.

According to officials, John Dawson, 38, of Troy, Michigan has been the subject of a 3-month long investigation, where investigators seized approximately 1 pound of fentanyl in Boyd County, Kentucky.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force coordinated with authorities in Oakland County, MI and Ohio to detain and arrest Dawson for an active indictment.

On December 8, Dawson was in-bound from Detroit, MI when he was stopped by authorities in Ohio and arrested with more fentanyl.

He has been extradited and is currently being lodged at the Boyd County Detention Center and pending Federal Indictment.

On December 10th, a 2-month long investigation concluded with a search warrant at the home of Matthew Wallace in Ashland, Kentucky.

Officials say Wallace was a significant source of supply in the Ashland and Boyd County area.

At Wallace’s home, the task force seized approximately ¼ of a pound of crystal methamphetamine, an ounce of fentanyl, approximately an ounce of cocaine and $15,000 cash.

The Ashland Police Department S.W.A.T. and Kentucky State Police K-9 unit assisted in the execution of the warrant.

Wallace was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center but has since posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

Shortly after the release, a 10-count indictment against him was filed on the following charges: first-offense trafficking meth greater than or equal to two grams, second-offense heroin trafficking and trafficking in cocaine greater than four grams.

On December 14th, members of the task force executed a search warrant at Gary Rowe’s hotel room.

Rowe took off before law enforcement arrived and abandoned his vehicle.

Inside the hotel room, the task force found 180 grams of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 1 pound of fentanyl, a pistol and a makeshift firearm suppressor.

Officials discovered more fentanyl and meth inside the vehicle Rowe abandoned in the parking lot.

Rowe is wanted by police. He has since been indicted in state court and is pending federal indictment for is charges.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force released the following stats relating drug seizures in 2020 and 2021:

2021 seizure totals:

2.7 pounds of crystal methamphetamine

5.08 pounds of fentanyl/heroin

$60,394 cash

$131,651 in property

49 arrests

21 guns

(Totals do not include other seized narcotics)

Totals from January 2020- December 2021:

11.66 pounds of crystal methamphetamine

7.75 pounds of fentanyl

$87,533.78 in cash

$158,790 in property

83 arrests

42 guns

(Total drug value of $879,986.95 in those (2) listed drugs alone)

