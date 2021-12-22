Valley Health Systems chosen for Federal at-home COVID testing program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Health Systems has been chosen as one of only 50 community health centers to participate in a pilot program launched Tuesday to distribute at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the government is going to provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits.

The initial shipment of 5,400 testing kits arrived Wednesday.

Each kit contains two COVID-19 tests.

Additional testing kits are scheduled for arrival on a bi-weekly basis.

All testing kits will be free of charge.

Distribution events and access to at-home testing will be detailed on the Valley Health website.

