Valley Health Systems chosen for Federal at-home COVID testing program
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Health Systems has been chosen as one of only 50 community health centers to participate in a pilot program launched Tuesday to distribute at-home COVID-19 testing kits.
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the government is going to provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits.
The initial shipment of 5,400 testing kits arrived Wednesday.
Each kit contains two COVID-19 tests.
Additional testing kits are scheduled for arrival on a bi-weekly basis.
All testing kits will be free of charge.
Distribution events and access to at-home testing will be detailed on the Valley Health website.
