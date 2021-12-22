Winter off to quiet start

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Winter is here though you may not know it looking at the 7 day forecast. The solstice occurred at 10:59 on Tuesday morning amidst a gentle breeze, partially cloudy sky and temperatures a pedestrian 40 degrees. Afternoon highs made it to the mid 40s with glimmers of sun protruding thru the cloud cover.

Now under the cover of darkness temperatures will fall back to the freezing point, though a breeze and cloud cover will limit frost formation to the colder hollows overnight.

Wednesday will feature a blue sky backdrop with a few friendly cumulus clouds for effect. A north breeze will help to hold highs in the low 40. Wednesday night will then torn very frosty as clear skies and light winds send readings tumbling into low 20s by dawn Thursday.

Thursday’s partial sunshine will be accompanied by a wind shift to the south which raises the specter for a day in the 50′s! Friday will be warmer still as clouds gather. Showers are possible at night into early Saturday morning though no important rain or snow is foreseen beyond a Wednesday morning dusting in the high country.

Friday into the weekend the air will remain mild with the chance of some showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Weekend highs of 55-60 will be common.

