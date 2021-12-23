Arson arrest made following house fire

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following a fire at a family’s home Sunday, according to the Logan Fire Department.

The fire happened Sunday at 11:30 p.m. at 114 Morgan Street.

Firefighters say the home was not a total loss but did sustain damage, along with some neighboring home.

A person is in custody.

No further information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.